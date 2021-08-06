Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CAI International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of CAI International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,060,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of CAI International by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CAI International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CAI International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 202,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

CAI stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $965.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. CAI International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

