Jane Street Group LLC Sells 15,870 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,870 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 10.0% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 235,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter worth $494,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter worth $80,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 21.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter worth $1,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Premier stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

