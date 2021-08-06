Jane Street Group LLC Takes $213,000 Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Brown University purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,653,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,639,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,071,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of ACVA opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

