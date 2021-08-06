Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in VOXX International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 100.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in VOXX International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VOXX International in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

VOXX opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $267.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. VOXX International had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $137.06 million during the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VOXX International Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

