Jayshree Ullal Sells 2,375 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $897,868.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total transaction of $511,403.75.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total transaction of $864,690.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total value of $481,965.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total value of $798,902.50.

On Friday, May 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total value of $556,577.60.

On Thursday, May 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total value of $442,695.00.

Arista Networks stock opened at $380.60 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $384.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $365.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

