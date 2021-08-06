Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hostess Brands, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hostess Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.
Shares of TWNK opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.17. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24.
In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth $4,177,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after buying an additional 58,035 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $755,000.
About Hostess Brands
Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.
See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.