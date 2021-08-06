Jefferies Financial Group Comments on HUTCHMED (China) Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for HUTCHMED in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.46) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HUTCHMED’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HUTCHMED presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $42.62 on Thursday. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 24.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,832,000 after buying an additional 1,127,862 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,443,000 after buying an additional 99,643 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,960,000 after buying an additional 472,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,208,000 after buying an additional 87,980 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 49.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,224,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,829,000 after buying an additional 737,837 shares during the period. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

