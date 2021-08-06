Jefferies Financial Group Comments on JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for JELD-WEN in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

NYSE:JELD opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.27. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

