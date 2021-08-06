Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Gartner in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.74 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IT. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.17.

NYSE IT opened at $295.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. Gartner has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $299.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 59.27% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,339. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

