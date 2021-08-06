Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galp Energia, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 6.96%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -466.67%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.