Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Redfin Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redfin in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redfin’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.85.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Redfin has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,519.00 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.85.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $181,655.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,445.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,170,689 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth $697,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,368,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

