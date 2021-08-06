Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Clorox Company’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Clorox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Clorox’s FY2024 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.28.

NYSE:CLX opened at $163.56 on Thursday. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $238.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 3.3% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in The Clorox by 4.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 15.6% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.