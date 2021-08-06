Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

JRSH stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $88.41 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.75.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

