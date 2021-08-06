JFrog Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 6,574 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,616% compared to the average volume of 383 put options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FROG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.70.

Get JFrog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $45.97 on Friday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.39.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 75.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in JFrog by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 531.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.