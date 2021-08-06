JLB & Associates Inc. Purchases 3,631 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 16,483.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.07. 54,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,076. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.48. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.21.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.