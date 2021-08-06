JLB & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHI traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,150. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $99.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.20.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

