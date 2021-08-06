JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 2.0% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $12,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.51.

NYSE:MMC traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.56. 72,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.49. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $151.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

