Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.47 EPS

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $248.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,383. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $249.32.

In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

