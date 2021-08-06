Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.47 EPS

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JLL traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,383. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $249.32.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.83.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

