Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys 2,715 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

