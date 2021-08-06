Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $129.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.86.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

