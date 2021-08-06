Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Invests $51,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,631 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,171,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 804,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,721,000 after purchasing an additional 407,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $64.21 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.60.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

