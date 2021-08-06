Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $242.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.