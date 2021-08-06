Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PENN opened at $72.26 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.11 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PENN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.28.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

