JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €21.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on G. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.70 ($19.65) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €17.93 ($21.10).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1-year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

