JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €95.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €99.36 ($116.89).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BMW stock opened at €81.20 ($95.53) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 12-month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.