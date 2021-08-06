JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of NatWest Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 target price on shares of NatWest Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.52.

NWG stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter worth $5,176,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter worth $1,240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter worth $2,006,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,325,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 290,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter worth $1,419,000. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

