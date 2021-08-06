JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBLUY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Get Stabilus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBLUY opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20. Stabilus has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.