JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UNCRY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Erste Group raised shares of UniCredit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. UniCredit presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UNCRY stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.97.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.