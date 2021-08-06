JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADRZY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andritz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Andritz alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRZY opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.66. Andritz has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27.

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.