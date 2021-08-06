JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NKRKY opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.35. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $21.19.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

