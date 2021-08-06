Juggernaut Price Hits $0.60 on Exchanges (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $23.76 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001404 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00056656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.25 or 0.00880044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00096894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00042331 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

