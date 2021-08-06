Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Jushi from $6.15 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Jushi alerts:

OTCMKTS JUSHF opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Jushi has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.