Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $205.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.41. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

