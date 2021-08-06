Karpas Strategies LLC Purchases 1,785 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,045 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 2.2% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.66. The company had a trading volume of 235,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,958,482. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $268.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

