Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 125 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Karpas Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,997,000 after buying an additional 550,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,683,000 after purchasing an additional 90,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,137,000 after purchasing an additional 57,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.06. The company had a trading volume of 90,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810,819. The firm has a market cap of $203.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

