Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 186.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KPTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of KPTI opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.22. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,528,000 after buying an additional 274,658 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,363,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 955,560 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,211,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 157,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

