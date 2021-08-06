KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of KBR are almost in line with the industry in the year-to-date period. The company is likely to gain from impressive second-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.8% and 3.9%, respectively. Also, the metrics grew 48.7% and 10.9%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis backed by solid Government Solutions organic growth, strong execution across the business and the acquisition of Centauri. However, the Technology business’ revenues decreased 29.4% year over year due to its exit from commoditized construction services in 2020. Intense competition, volatility of commodity prices and uncertainty in the global market are raising concerns.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. KBR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $37.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94. KBR has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.42 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that KBR will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,333,000 after buying an additional 414,453 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in KBR by 11.2% during the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,656,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,998,000 after purchasing an additional 267,816 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in KBR by 23.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,371,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,054,000 after purchasing an additional 446,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,454,000 after purchasing an additional 169,593 shares during the period. Finally, 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,356,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

