KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Reaches $147.48 on Major Exchanges

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $147.48 or 0.00360639 BTC on exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $86.45 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00057031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.05 or 0.00900034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00097589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00042628 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,195,125 coins and its circulating supply is 586,218 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

