Kemper Co. (KMPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Kemper has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

KMPR stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Kemper has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.71.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kemper news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

