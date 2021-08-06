Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.75 ($55.00).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €33.95 ($39.94) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.57. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

