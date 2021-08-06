Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kering from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kering has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of PPRUY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,221. The company has a market cap of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.81. Kering has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $93.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.16.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

