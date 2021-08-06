KeyCorp Boosts DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $67.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOCN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.45. 28,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,380. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $63.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,406,000 after purchasing an additional 882,112 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 18.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after buying an additional 157,566 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $36,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $36,062,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $30,281,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

