KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clearwater Paper in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE CLW opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $493.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.38. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $1,544,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.