KeyCorp Increases Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $190.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.08.

Get Synaptics alerts:

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $146.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $74.47 and a 12-month high of $160.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.27.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Synaptics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Synaptics by 71.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $220,000.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.