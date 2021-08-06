KeyCorp Weighs in on CMS Energy Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for CMS Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMS. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

NYSE CMS opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,767,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.