KeyCorp Weighs in on Pinnacle West Capital Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PNW. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.45.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $79.46 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after buying an additional 380,486 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

