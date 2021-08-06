KeyFi (KEYFI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,246.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.15 million and $7,246.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00047687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00115375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00150745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,703.69 or 0.99717247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.04 or 0.00798700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,477,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars.

