Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of KYYWF stock remained flat at $$39.77 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905. Keywords Studios has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96.
About Keywords Studios
