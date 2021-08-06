Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of KYYWF stock remained flat at $$39.77 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905. Keywords Studios has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

