Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Gap Down to $63.09

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.09, but opened at $60.31. Kforce shares last traded at $59.85, with a volume of 267 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Get Kforce alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.82. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.72% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $150,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth about $17,093,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kforce by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kforce by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 65,669 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kforce by 615.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 142,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.